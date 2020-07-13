Naya Rivera Search Update: A Body Has Been Found In Lake Piru, Ventura County Sheriff Says

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that a body has been found in Lake Piru, days after actress Naya Rivera went missing. The sheriff has not yet confirmed whether or not the body is that of Rivera’s, but TMZ has reported that sources confirm the Glee actress has died.

“A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress,” read a tweet from the Ventura Co. Sheriff’s department a short while ago.

Rivera, 33, went missing on July 9 during an outing with her son. Earlier reports indicated that Rivera rented a boat and intended to spend the day out on the water, swimming and enjoying some quality time with 4-year-old Josey. However, Josey was found alone in the boat by another person who had been on the lake at the time, and authorities were promptly notified. The young boy reportedly told police that his mom went for a swim and she was unable to get back to the boat.

Over the past few days, the sheriff’s department has offered some updates about the search for Rivera’s body. Helicopters flew overhead while divers plunged into the murky waters, as can be seen in the photo below.

Divers continue the search for Naya Rivera this afternoon at Lake Piru. This is day 5 of the search and recovery effort. She disappeared Wednesday afternoon while swimming in the lake. pic.twitter.com/3etxZ3ycpN — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

Over the weekend, Sergeant Kevin Donoghue said there was a chance the actress’s body would never be recovered.

“If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up. We don’t know. There’s a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglement. Makes it unsafe for divers and a complicated search,” he said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lake Piru has been in the news many times over the years, as it has been a notorious spot for drownings. The lake is located approximately 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

“In 1997, the L.A. Times covered three drownings in just two weeks. On July 4, 1997, Liborio Dominguez was one of those deaths when he drowned in the lake.”

Rivera is survived by her son, her parents, and her two siblings, Nickayla and Mychal. Rivera was previously married to Ryan Dorsey, but the two split in 2017. It is unknown if she was dating anyone at the time of her death.

More details are expected to become available during the upcoming presser.