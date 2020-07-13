‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday: A Belated Honeymoon & Mexican Chase

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, July 13 has Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam Spencer, Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) and Thomas Forrester (then – Adam Gregory) hot and sweaty as they chase through the waves in Mexico, per Soaps.

The soap opera has resumed production and Bradley Bell even dished on Flo’s kidnapping recently. However, The Bold and the Beautiful continues to air classic episodes until CBS airs the new material that they are currently shooting.

The episode was originally broadcast on January 3, 2012.

A Belated Honeymoon

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) knew that there was trouble brewing in Liam and Steffy’s marriage, so he sent them to Cabo San Lucas, for a belated honeymoon. However, it wasn’t long before Steffy discovered that Thomas and Hope were also at the same resort. Thomas had even proposed to Hope, but she had turned him down.

Brother and sister then schemed to keep Liam and Hope apart. Steffy knew that Liam still wanted to be with Hope even though he was married to her, while Thomas wanted a chance with the blonde.

A Mexican Chase

Liam spotted Hope and Thomas on the beach. He angrily confronted Steffy and accused her of trying to keep him away from Hope. Steffy kept quiet. Liam made his way to the beach with Steffy hot on his heels.

Liam waved his arms and called at Hope, but she didn’t hear him. However, Thomas did. He grabbed Hope and raced along the sand and hopped on to an ATV. He sped away.

Liam also jumped onto an ATV and chased after them. When Steffy started her vehicle, it sputtered. Although she drove it, she was not able to keep up with Liam.

Sean Smith / CBS

Liam Kissed Hope

Initially, Hope enjoyed the adventure of the ride. They traversed mountainous terrain with terrific views of the sea. However, she soon noticed Liam was on the vehicle behind them. She began to tell Thomas to stop the ATV because she wanted to see Liam and didn’t know what was going on.

Eventually, Thomas stopped and Hope got off. Liam also stopped and parked nearby. The two walked away from Thomas toward the beach. Liam then kissed Hope passionately. It seemed as if he had no qualms about kissing another woman while still married to Steffy.

Longtime viewers will remember that this storyline did not have a happy ending. On their way back to the resort, Thomas, Liam, and Hope discovered that Steffy had had an accident. She was lying face-down on the beach and had to be rushed to the hospital.