‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Sami Brady Returns To Crash Eric & Nicole’s Wedding

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers suggest that there will be yet another dramatic wedding in store for fans.

In the newly released weekly preview, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his longtime love, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) are finally set to tie the knot. The couple will be so excited for their big day, which has been decades in the making.

Eric and Nicole have been the love of each other’s lives for years. However, betrayal and other tragic circumstances, such as Eric killing Nicole’s baby daddy Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) in a drunk driving accident, have continued to pull the couple apart.

Fans are excitedly awaiting the nuptials, believing that this time the couple may finally be able to settle down and enjoy married life together for the first time ever.

However, one person will come to town to spoil the day for the bride and groom. Eric’s wild twin sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will return home just in time to ruin the festivities. Sami will not only cause a ton of trouble for the couple, she’ll also make a huge scene during the wedding, which is being held at the Brady Pub.

The video clip shows Sami and Nicole getting into a physical altercation, which ends with Sami tackling Nicole and knocking over her wedding cake.

Sami and Nicole had a long history of bad blood. They’ve hurt each other too many times to count. However, when Sami attacks Nicole she’ll also be hurting her beloved brother Eric this time.

Meanwhile, Sami being home in Salem is going to be a shock to her daughter, Allie (Lindsay Arnold), who is currently keeping stunning secret from her mother.

Eric and Nicole's wedding is an event two decades in the making – and Sami is furious about it. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/G2iOXMGNbK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 10, 2020

Allie is pregnant and planning to give the baby up for adoption. Allie wants her former step-father, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to adopt the child. However, her brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) have also expressed interest in adopting the unborn baby.

Will and Sonny have recently decided to expand their family, but they are having a hard time finding an agency that will allow them to adopt a child easily. They believed that Allie’s baby could be the perfect addition to their home, while also keeping the little one in the Horton family.

Sami will certainly be shocked and likely angry when she finds out that Allie has been keeping such a big piece of information from her, and Sami’s actions usually lead to chaos when she’s upset.