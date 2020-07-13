NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Zach LaVine For Package Centered On Josh Richardson, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Despite failing to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to remind everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in the 2020 NBA offseason. Instead of breaking the young superstar duo, the Sixers are expected to be aggressive on the market, searching for quality players whose games complement Embiid and Simmons. In the past months, the Sixers have already been linked to several NBA players who are expected to be on the trading block this fall.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of the potential trade targets for the Sixers in the 2020 NBA offseason is Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a trade package that includes Josh Richardson, Matisse Thybulle, Mike Scott, and a 2020 second-round pick to the Bulls in exchange for LaVine. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

Trading all those assets for LaVine is undeniably a no-brainer for the Sixers. As Buckley noted, the potential arrival of LaVine in the City of Brotherly Love would immediately address the Sixers’ need of another shot creator and floor-spacer and would enable them to create their own “Big Three” in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“This team is desperate for another dynamic shot-maker and more outside shooting, and LaVine is among the few players who could satisfy both demands. Plug him into the Sixers’ Big Three, and that slides Tobias Harris down into the super-support role his skill set fits best. LaVine just cooked to the tune of 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per night, while splashing a career-high 3.1 triples per game at a 38.0 percent clip. Reroute him to Philly, and he’s a transition running mate for Simmons, a spacer and safety valve for Embiid and a pick-and-roll partner with both.”

LaVine may not be a legitimate NBA superstar, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Sixers. LaVine would give the Sixers an All-Star caliber shooting guard and a very reliable scoring option on the offensive end of the floor. With his ability to space the floor and excel in an off-ball capacity, LaVine would in no doubt be a great fit with Embiid and Simmons next season.

Meanwhile, the potential deal wouldn’t only be beneficial for the Sixers, but also for the Bulls. In exchange for LaVine, the Bulls would be acquiring an immediate replacement for him as their starting shooting guard in Richardson, a young and promising talent in Thybulle, and a floor-spacing big man in Scott. If they feel like undergoing another rebuild, the Bulls could move Richardson and Scott in separate deals to acquire young players and future draft assets.