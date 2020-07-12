Chloe X Halle Rock Black, Latex Outfits In Behind-The-Scenes Instagram Photos From Their Album Cover Shoot

Chloe and Halle Bailey celebrated the one-month anniversary of their album Ungodly Hour by sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram.

The duo, who goes by the stage name Chloe X Halle, gave their 3.2 million followers a glimpse of their creative process on Sunday, July 12. In the first photo, the sisters shared the actual album cover in its raw image. While they both had their backs to the camera, Chloe X Halle made intense faces while they rocked matching black, latex corset dresses. Chloe added a leather choker to her outfit, and both members had leather, cutout sandals on that stopped above their ankles. They both decided to style their signature dreadlocks in a half-up, half-down style.

In the second photo, the ladies smiled for the camera as they continued to find the perfect snapshots. Fans could see the rusty orange backdrop they eventually used for the cover. Chloe threw up a peace sign while she gave an open-mouthed smile. Halle was right next to her sister and smiled as she closed her eyes and tilted her head to one side. The “Do It” singers also shared more candid shots of themselves, including a photo of Halle with her phone in one hand as she gave a blank stare. Chloe was photographed posing while she looked away from the camera.

Chloe X Halle gave more serious faces for their fifth snap. The photo showed Chloe posing slightly in front of Halle as she held her head down. She gazed intensely at the camera as held one hand on her thigh and another behind her back. She also showed off her black nails for the camera on one of her hands. Halle had one of her hands on her hip as she looked deeply into the camera. The sisters then ended their Instagram slideshow by showing off individual poses of themselves wearing their steamy outfits.

The throwback posts from Chloe X Halle received more than 100,000 likes. At the time of publishing, the photo also received over 2,000 comments.

“Ahhhhh love love love,” one follower wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“GIVE US A VISUAL ALBUM!” another fan demanded.

“Y’all are serving BAWDY ODY,” a supporter said.

Ungodly Hour is Chloe X Halle’s second full-length album since they signed to Beyonce’s Parkwood label in 2016. The Grammy winner found the duo when they performed “Pretty Hurts” on their YouTube channel. Since working closely with Bey, they said she’s completely supportive of them finding their own sound and approaches to music. They also said she was amazed by their second album, which shows off their maturing sound.

“We love Beyoncé so much and we value her opinion so very much, so whenever we can get her feedback on something, it’s very much appreciated,” Halle shared, per NPR. “But for this album, we only heard positive things and that she loved it. So that really made us happy and feel proud.”