NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Sign MLE With Warriors In 2020 Free Agency, ‘NBC Sports’ Predicts

Despite suffering a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are expected to be an attractive destination for veteran free agents in the 2020 NBA offseason. The Warriors may be the first NBA team to be eliminated from the playoff race this year, but once Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green return to their 100 percent health and regain their All-Star form, they are once again expected to be one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title next season. One of the veteran free agents who may consider joining the Warriors this fall is Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets.

According to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Warriors could acquire Millsap by simply offering him the mid-level exception (MLE) in the 2020 NBA free agency.

“At 35, Paul Millsap isn’t the player he once was, but he still is a reliable veteran who can provide scoring, defense and playoff experience to a Warriors team looking to return to the top. This season, Millsap is averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range. He’s the idea’ veteran piece to come off the bench for Kerr. Other teams certainly will offer Millsap more than the Warriors, but the four-time All-Star has made $150 million in his career, so he’ll turn those down to head to the Bay and play with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.”

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Millsap may no longer be in his prime, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Warriors. Millsap would give the Warriors a floor-spacing big man who has plenty of playoff experience. When Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr plans to run the small-ball offense, Millsap and Green could be used interchangeably at the power forward and center position. If he quickly familiarizes himself with the Warriors’ system, Millsap could form the new Golden State’ “Death Lineup” with Curry, Thompson, and Green in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Millsap may seem happy with the Nuggets right now, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he really considers leaving Denver for Golden State in the 2020 NBA free agency. The Nuggets may be considered as a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference, but most people don’t see them winning the NBA championship title. Compared to the Nuggets, the Warriors have a better chance of challenging powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers for the Western Conference supremacy next year. If they turn their precious trade assets into another superstar, the Warriors would undoubtedly become the No. 1 favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2020-21 NBA season.