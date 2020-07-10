Sonja Morgan Addresses Her Alleged Shade To Former ‘RHONY’ Co-Star, Tinsley Mortimer

The Real Housewives of New York City star, Sonja Morgan, had some explaining to do. The toaster oven maven responded to a question on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday about a recent comment she made on her co-star’s Instagram. Fans believed Lady Morgan was trying to steal the spotlight from the newly-engaged star Tinsely Mortimer. Sonja responded to the criticism and provided more digs at her former roommate. The video can be viewed here.

Host Andy Cohen commented on the great deal of “heat,” Sonja received after she replied to Tinsely’s Instagram post. As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans were upset with Sonja after she commented on the reality star’s Instagram photo that Tinsley would not have met her fiancee without Sonja’s help.

The Real Housewives executive producer asked the fashion designer directly if she meant to take the spotlight. Sonja insisted that wasn’t her intention.

“I just said, ‘Yeah, and thanks to me too,” Sonja maintained.

The fashion designer continued that she never received appreciation from Tinsely.

“You know because she’s always thanking Carole for introducing her to Scott, but the thing is when she was at her lowest, you know getting beat up in Palm Beach and substance abuse and all that, I invited her to live with me and to come on the show,” Sonja said.

Sonja invited Tinsley to live with her in her Upper East Side townhouse back in 2017. The two famously feuded during their time on the show over whether or not Tinsely properly thanked Sonja for the hospitality. The newly-engaged star went so far as to throw a lavish party in Sonja’s honor, which didn’t seem to be enough. Sonja acknowledged that the two have this issue between them.

“We’ve always had that tension between us even though I love her dearly, and I’ll always be there for her. And I never get a text from her,” Sonja acknowledged.

After this interview, Sonja may never get a text from her friend. The Real Housewives of New York City star continued to discuss her relationship with Tinsley and provided even more shade. Sonja accused the socialite of social climbing.

“Now she is best friends with Leah, she was best friends with Carole, and then she was best friends with Dorinda, and she tends to do that,” Sonja said of Tinsley as she made a hand gesture of moving up.

“She jumps to each person up that ladder,” Sonja said as she doubled down on the notion.