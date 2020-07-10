‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Reacts To Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Blanca Allegedly Closing Its Doors

Kyle Richards is speaking out about Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant's reported closure.

Kyle Richards was asked about the recent report regarding the closure of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca.

Although Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, who co-own the restaurant, have not yet shared a confirmation or denial regarding the news of the restaurant shutting its doors, host Andy Cohen brought up the issue to Kyle, a former friend of the couple, during a recent episode of his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

“What was your reaction to the news that Villa Blanca closed?” Andy asked Kyle during the episode, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on July 9.

In response, Kyle note that when it comes to restaurants around the world, plenty have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in most eateries being completely shut down for several months.

“Well, I mean, all the restaurants are so hard hit in Los Angeles; it really didn’t surprise me at all,” Kyle said in regard to the supposed closure of Villa Blanca.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules may have seen in mid-March, an announcement was made in regard to the then-temporary closure of Villa Blanca on the restaurant’s official Instagram page.

“It saddens us to have to do this, but with the advisement of the government and local authorities, we have closed our restaurants until further notice. These are scary times right now, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and guests,” they said, in part, at the time.

At the same time, it was also noted that Lisa’s other restaurants nearby, including TomTom, SUR Restaurant, and PUMP Lounge, had also temporarily shut down as they followed the orders of their state’s government.

The exterior of Villa Blanca is seen. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamara Tattles first shared the news regarding the alleged closure of Villa Blanca earlier this month. At the time, the outlet said that the restaurant was up for sub-lease following a couple of sexual discrimination lawsuits against the venue that left the establishment “basically bankrupt.”

While the closure wasn’t confirmed at the time, it was noted that there was white paint on the windows to keep people from looking in and handwritten signs taped to the windows which claimed the restaurant was being renovated.

Also at the time of Tamara Tattles‘ report, the outlet alleged that Lisa could no longer afford the rent at Villa Blanca due to her June 2019 departure from The Real Houswives of Beverly Hills.