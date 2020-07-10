WWE Rumors: Dominik Reportedly Being Used On Television To Encourage Rey Mysterio To Sign New Deal

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, per Sportskeeda, Dominik was reportedly brought back to WWE television as a negotiating tactic. The company wants his father, Rey Mysterio, to sign a new contract, and Dominik could be key to the veteran superstar sticking around.

“Dominick was forgotten about for months, but after Rey’s contract was up, knowing that Rey is going to probably care more about pushing Dominick and Dominick getting a break than perhaps anything right now, he was brought back for the current angle. While he hasn’t done a match yet, from a physical standpoint in the few instances he’s had to perform, from a timing standpoint, he’s looked great.”

Dominik has featured in the ongoing feud between Rollins and Mysterio. Rollins has offered the burgeoning wrestler a spot in his stable as well, though Dominik has chosen to remain by his father’s side. Dominik also played a part in Mysterio’s feud with Brock Lesnar last year, in which the father-son duo was decimated by “The Beast Incarnate” on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Mysterio’s contract has reportedly expired. While he’s continued to appear on WWE television and is set to compete at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, he’s technically free to leave and join a rival promotion. WWE management doesn’t want that to happen.

Mysterio reportedly wants more money to stick around, but the superstar wants to ensure that his son catches a break as well. WWE has allowed Dominik to bypass the developmental system, suggesting that officials are more than happy to meet Mysterio’s request in that regard. It is also believed that officials are fans of Dominik and the storyline pitches for him.

However, Vince McMahon appears unwilling to offer any superstars more money at the moment, as the company is trying to cut costs as a result of the economic uncertainty following COVID-19. WWE released multiple employees back in April, and signing superstars to big-money deals is no longer a priority.

As The Inquisitr report noted, Mysterio reportedly isn’t interested in leaving WWE for All Elite Wrestling or any other company for now. In the past, he’s been vocal about wanting to match a match with his son in the company. If he does leave WWE, though, Dominik will be free to join him, so it’s possible that their inevitable match could take place in a non-WWE ring eventually.