‘DWTS’ Pro Maks Chmerkovskiy Jams With Son Shai In Sweet Music Video

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy jammed with son Shai in a sweet music video uploaded to Instagram. Father and son made some great sounds to a favorite tune in a clip likely filmed by Maks’ wife and Shai’s mom, Peta Murgatroyd. The family moment was shared much to the delight of Maks’ 743,000 followers.

In the clip, Maks was shirtless. He showed off his tanned and toned chest as he performed alongside his 3-year-old son. Maks wore gray athletic pants that sported a dark stripe down the side. He had bare feet in the video. His dark hair was slightly messy and he seemed to be more interested in creating a great family memory than looking picture-perfect for the camera.

Maks played a toy recorder in the video. He and Shai made an attempt at “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.”

Next to Maks stood his little boy, Shai, who wore pajamas in the share. They had a graphic of the logo of the 1980s rap band The Beastie Boys atop them. A red and gray print featured prominently on the white nightwear. The top and bottoms also featured red banding. Shai attempted to play along with his father by blowing a trumpet.

The sweet moment appeared to have been captured in the family’s living room. The expansive area featured white walls and light-colored wooden floors. White furniture dominated the space. A wooden staircase that featured an iron railing led to what appeared to be an upstairs area. Shai’s artwork and toys were seen scattered about the room. It appeared the little boy has a love of all types of vehicles as trucks and a fire engine are near Maks’ feet. The family was likely gathered together in the space prior to the jam as the television was on and tuned into what seemed to be a newscast.

In the caption of the post, Maks said they were taking band name suggestions.

Fans of the dance pro and his family had some unique suggestions. They shared them in the comments section of the post.

“The pajama jammers,” remarked one follower.

“Maks!! You are seriously one of my favorite humans of all time! Now, get Peta on the accordion, and you can be the Chmerkovskiy Family Polka Band!” stated a second Instagram user.

“Maksim’s big band,” said a third fan.

“If the dancing thing doesn’t work out….you can fall back on your music,” remarked a fourth person of a fallback career for the mirrorball-winning ballroom professional.