‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting News: Liberty Mutual Ad Guy, Tanner Novlan, Plays Steffy’s New Love

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings news reveals that Tanner Novlan has been cast as Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) new love interest, per Soaps. The actor, who is best known for the Liberty Mutual commercials, will be playing the role of Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan.

As The Inquisitr reported, Steffy’s getting a new man. Bradley Bell, The Bold and the Beautiful’s executive producer, confirmed to TV Insider that a hot romance was on the cards for Steffy. Fans have long been clamoring for a new love interest for Queen Steffy and it seems as if she’s finally getting some action after her love life was placed on the back burner after the birth of her daughter.

“Steffy has been committed to her work, her daughter Kelly… but people have been wondering when a new man will enter her life. He’s coming. She’ll have a period of time where, in fact, quite a few men will be after her – as they should be. She’s spectacular and unique,” Bell said.

It seems as if Finn will be just one of many men who pursue Steffy and that she will be able to pick and choose the one who catches her eye. In fact, Finn’s appearance will coincide with the return of Zende. Is there a link between the two characters?

Sean Smith / CBS

“I’m thrilled to say that this next chapter will be very much about Steffy. I always feel comfortable putting drama in the hands of Jacqui Wood,” Bell went on to say.

For a long time, Steffy was stuck in a love triangle with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Even after she said that she chose herself and her daughter over any relationship, it seemed as if she was still pining for Liam. She even kissed him at Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) command so that Hope would leave him. However, she came clean and Hope and Liam got back together.

It appears as Hope and Liam are happily married for the moment and that Steffy will finally decide to move on and find happiness.

This time around, Steffy will explore new horizons since Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is trying to make things right with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) after betraying her with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is currently with Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

As for Novlan, this role won’t be his only tie with the soap opera. He is married to actress Kayla Ewell who played Caitlin Ramirez 2004 to 2005. They have one daughter, Poppy Marie, who was born last year.