‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings: Delon De Metz Is The New Zende Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful has recast the role of Zende Forrester Dominguez. According to TVLine, Delon de Metz has been tapped for the role and will replace Rome Flynn, the actor who won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for this role in 2018.

Zende is the adopted son of Kristen Forrester (Tracey Melchior) and Antonio Dominguez (Paulo Benediti) and was part of the Forrester family. At the time of his departure from the screen, Zende had an interesting storyline that was abruptly cut short. Flynn had announced that he chose to leave the soap opera after being cast as a regular on How to Get Away with Murder as Gabriel Maddox, per Soaps In Depth.

Zende & Nicole

Zende fell in love with Julius Avant (Obba Babatunde) and Vivienne Avant’s (Anna Maria Horsford). Zende and Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) married in a lavish ceremony. Nicole forgave him for sleeping with her half-sister Sasha Thompson (Felisha Cooper) and it seemed as if they were set for matrimonial bliss.

However, Nicole found out that she may not be able to have another child because of uterine scarring after the birth of Lizzy Forrester (Gianna and Isabella Garcia). As she and Zende tried to process the news, they found out that Lizzy’s adoption was illegal.

Nicole and Lizzy had formed a bond and she was considering going back on her promise to let Maya Avant Forrester (Karla Mosley) adopt her child because she wanted to raise her herself. Julius also pressured Maya to give the baby back to Nicole. However, Zende went head-to-head with Julius and his bigoted ways. He reminded Nicole of her promise to Maya, and told Zende to stop interfering in his daughters’ lives.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Zende, The Designer

Zende proved that he was an up-and-coming fashion designer at the Monte Carlo competition. His swimwear designs took everyone by storm and he felt proud of his achievements.

Zende was offered an exciting position at Forrester International as a designer. He decided to take the job and he and Nicole moved to Paris.

Unbeknown to Zende and Nicole, Maya had arranged for Zende to get the job. She wanted to get them out of L.A. because she saw Nicole as a threat. Lizzy had started to call Nicole “mama” and Maya knew that it would be better to keep them away from her child.

Since their departure, only Nicole has returned once to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

Bill Inoshita / CBS

Zende’s Path Forward

Many fans are wondering if Zende will return by himself or if he and Nicole are making a comeback. Since a fashion show is on the horizon, Zende may even be roped in to help with the showdown between Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) since both of them recently lost their designers. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) supposedly has an incurable illness, and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) ran away after Hope exposed him.

According to his IMDb page, after completing his undergrad degree elsewhere, De Metz graduated from Harvard University with an honors degree in economics.