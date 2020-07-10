Mindy Kaling Celebrates National Chocolate Day With Comical Post

Mindy Kaling took to Instagram to celebrate National Chocolate Day.

Mindy Kaling of The Office took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 8 to share a comical post in honor of National Chocolate Day. She sat at what appeared to be a restaurant booth, a box of chocolate truffles visible before her.

Kaling sported a navy blue and white tie-dye top with long sleeves and a collar. She accessorized with a thin gold chain necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings. In the photo, she raised one piece of chocolate to her mouth while resting the other on the table. She raised her eyebrows and made a playful expression as she stared intently at the camera and took a bite of the candy.

On the table in front of Kaling was the open box of chocolates filled with what appeared to be empty wrappers. A handful of more empty chocolate wrappers were visible scattered across the table.

Kaling sat in a bright red booth with gold flowers embroidered across it. A brightly colored mural was visible behind her. The actress wore her dark brown hair down naturally and appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup including black eyeliner and mascara.

In her caption, Kaling joked that she was a day late regarding her post for National Chocolate Day. Nevertheless, she felt that considering the many challenges the nation is currently facing, it is important to enjoy these kinds of small celebrations. She also joked that in honor of the holiday she would be finishing an entire box of chocolates.

Her post got a lot of love online, quickly racking up over 100,000 likes. She boasts a total of 5.4 million followers on the platform overall. Her many followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the photo and to share their own jokes about National Chocolate Day.

“Chocolate is the only thing keeping me sane right now,” wrote one social media user.

“Your Instagram posts make my day,” another person wrote.

“Mindy, you are a shining light in this world! You always make me laugh!” gushed one fan.

“If they only wanted us to eat one they would put them separately in separate boxes,” one other fan joked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kaling has been particularly active on social media lately. One of her most recent Instagram posts was taken in honor of the Fourth of July holiday. In this particular post, Kaling posed in a patriotic outfit. In her caption she discussed how strange of a holiday it was this year due to the pandemic and other social issues.