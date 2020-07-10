‘The Challenge’: Fans Finally Get A Glimpse Of Dee Nguyen After MTV Firing

Dee Nguyen finally got a bit of air time during this week’s episode of The Challenge: Total Madness after being fired by MTV, according to a recap from Entertainment Weekly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nguyen’s relationship with the network was terminated after she made racially insensitive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement. She later apologized for the comments, but MTV stuck to its decision to cut ties with the reality star. Nguyen is appearing on the current season of The Challenge, but after the incident, she was edited out of the majority of the remaining episodes.

However, this week was a little different, and fans were finally able to catch a glimpse of the Australian challenger as she was eliminated from the show.

The July 8 episode began with six men and five women who already secured their spots in the final challenge by earning a red skull. Unfortunately for them, it wasn’t time for the final challenge just yet, which meant being sent home was still a very real possibility for all the players.

Nguyen was first spotted during deliberations, where she spoke up and voted to send Jennifer West into the season’s final elimination. Later, the Tribunal members voted to send Nguyen into the elimination against West, and the two women went head-to-head in Hall Brawl — a game that required them to run past each other to get to the other side of a narrow hallway.

“It is what it is,” Nguyen said about the Tribunal’s decision. “I’ve been down there two times before and you’ve seen me, I don’t stop, ever.”

Unfortunately for her, she was stopped by West, who absolutely dominated the challenge.

“My strategy is to not even look at her as a person,” West said before the challenge began. “I’m taking her out of the game, I’m taking her out of the final, and I’m going to be going to that final instead.”

This week was a double elimination, which means a male player was also sent home along with Nguyen. After a solid attempt, Nelson Thomas was sent packing by Rogan O’Connor. Thomas made the ultimate sacrifice this season by persuading the Tribunal members to vote him into the elimination instead of his best friend, Cory Wharton, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Thomas said he felt like the million-dollar prize would mean a lot more to Wharton and his family, and decided to give his friend the best chance of winning the final challenge.