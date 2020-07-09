Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Trains Legs In Spandex Shorts

Fitness model Hanna Oberg added a new workout video to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 8, in which she trained her legs at the gym.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a white sports bra with a scoop neckline and spaghetti straps that left much of her upper body exposed, drawing the eye to her sculpted arms, shoulders, and back. A full-sleeve tattoo could also be seen on her right arm. On her lower half, she wore a pair of light-blue spandex shorts with a thick waistband that rose up past her belly button. The shorts extended to mid-thigh, showing off plenty of skin along Hanna’s muscular legs. A gap between the top and bottoms teased a bit of Hanna’s toned tummy.

The model chose a pair of white Converse sneakers and white socks for footwear and accessorized with a black exercise watch and thin necklace. She wore her brunette waves pulled back into a ponytail and left several strands loose around her face. Hanna also appeared to have added a touch of makeup, including mascara and pink lip gloss.

The legs workout consisted of four exercises, each featured in a separate slide in the post. Hanna made use of a barbell and a dumbbell for the workout.

Before jumping into the exercises, Hanna showed off her enviable figure for the camera. She was filmed with her front facing the camera and one hip slightly cocked while she rested her hands on her thighs. The model flexed her quads and smiled for the cameraman.

Hanna began the workout with good mornings to backward steps, holding the barbell across her shoulders and bending forward at the waist before stepping back into a deep lunge. The second exercise was the stiff one-leg DL variation. Hanna stood with one leg behind the other and the barbell secured behind her front leg.

The third video featured the three-second squat. The model held the barbell across her back and sank slowly into each squat, maintaining tension in her muscles. The final exercise in the routine was side-to-side lunges with the dumbbell.

In the caption of the post, Hanna wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each one. The workout earned nearly 30,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“Love all your workouts so much! My #foreverinspo. Keep crushing it mama!” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.