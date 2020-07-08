Jude Law Is Reportedly In Talks To Play Captain Hook In Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

According to an exclusive report from Variety, Jude Law is allegedly in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Peter Pan in a film titled Peter Pan & Wendy.

The most popular version of the Peter Pan story is still the 1953 animated classic. While, Disney has yet to tackle an official live-action version of the iconic story about Peter, Tinkerbell, and the wondrous world of Neverland, other studios made their own adaptations to varying degrees of success.

There have been several versions, with two of the most notable attempts including the 2015 Joe Wright movie Pan, which starred A-list talents like Rooney Mara, Garrett Hedlund, Amanda Seyfried, and Hugh Jackman, but was an unfortunate box office flop. Before that, there was Robin Williams’ Hook, which also underperformed but is more beloved than Pan.

Not much is known about the project yet, aside from the director, scriptwriters, and producers. David Lowery, who previously directed Pete’s Dragon, will helm the film and also co-wrote the movie’s script alongside Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is listed as a producer.

Variety indicated that if Law does get cast as the popular Disney villain, then he would be among actors like Hedlund, Jason Isaacs, and Dustin Hoffman, who have all played Captain Hook in previous films.

Reactions on social media have been mixed, as they often are when it comes to Disney live-action adaptations.

That said, online criticism has not stopped the films from performing exceedingly well at the box office. Last year alone, Disney grossed over $2 billion between Aladdin and The Lion King, despite both films receiving lackluster critical reception. The studio is already developing a sequel to the live-action Aladdin movie.

Still, some people on Twitter were not enthusiastic about a Peter Pan adaptation but were willing to give it a chance if The New Pope actor signed on.

“Only Peter Pan movie that should exist is ‘Hook’ in 1991 featuring the one and only Robin Williams as Peter Pan and Dustin Hoffman as Hook!” chimed in one user.

“Not going to be able to top the animated one,” said another.

“First Young Dumbledore, now this. They keep casting Jude Law as characters I feel weird being attracted to and it’s killing me,” joked a third person.

A few Once Upon a Time fans flooded social media to say they only liked Colin O’Donoghue’s portrayal of the character from the long-running ABC fantasy series and Law would not be able to top him.

The article also stated that Peter Pan & Wendy is expected to debut theatrically and not on the Disney+ streaming service.