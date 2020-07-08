‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers & Rumors: Clare Crawley’s Season About To Start Filming, Reality Steve Says

New spoilers for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette indicate that filming is finally about to begin. Spoiler king Reality Steve took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share the latest scoop, including a filming location change in comparison to what he recently noted.

A couple of weeks ago, Reality Steve said that he had heard that ABC had put together a plan that would allow them to begin filming Clare’s season. He said that Clare, production, and her cast of bachelors would all head to California around July 9 and be isolated for a week. They’d get tested for coronavirus, and start filming around July 17.

Just a few hours after Reality Steve’s teaser, ABC confirmed portions of what he had shared. They said that filming would start soon in a very isolated location.

Originally, Reality Steve said he believed that filming would take place in Palm Springs at the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage. That seemed to fit, as the reservation calendar for the resort has been blocked out for all of July and much of August.

Now, Reality Steve said in his latest tweet, his original location spot wasn’t quite right.

“(SPOILER UPDATE): Right area, wrong resort. Clare and her guys will be filming her season exclusively at the La Quinta Resort & Club (@LaQuintaResort) in La Quinta, CA, not at the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs. The guys are arriving today,” the spoiler king said.

Apparently, hearing that Clare and her guys would be based at a La Quinta generated some scoffing and questions. Soon Reality Steve posted another tidbit on Twitter, pointing out that this was a very high-end resort.

“You guys, this is not the La Quinta that you see on the side of the road you can book for $50 a night. This is one of the top resorts out in the desert thats held numerous golf tournaments and is the hot spot during Coachella week,” he said.

Indeed, this resort is luxurious. The website for the La Quinta Resort notes that it has 41 pools and more than 190,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. They not only host golf tournaments and attract Coachella attendees, but they are also a popular wedding venue as well.

Will Clare finally get to begin her journey as The Bachelorette in another week or so? The network and production crew seem to think they have the right plan in place and ABC has planned for the show to air on Tuesday nights this fall.

Additional spoilers, including the slate of men firmed up to compete for Clare’s final rose, should begin to emerge shortly. Granted, with filming all done in one secluded location, fans will have to wait and see how many spoilers Reality Steve or others can uncover. Everybody will definitely be anxious to see how this all plays out though.