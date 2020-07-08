Hilary Duff Lounges In A Pool Floatie, Discusses The Stress In Her Life

Hilary Duff took some time for some much needed relaxation.

Actress and singer Hilary Duff took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 7, to share a photo of herself enjoying some time relaxing while in the pool. The 32-year-old mother-of-two lay back in a multicolored pool floatie chair by the brand Funboy.

Duff appeared to be spending some much-needed time unwinding as she held a book in both hands, with a gold portable beverage cup sitting in a drink holder alongside her. The actress wore a modest, black two-piece bathing suit that showed off her thin, toned physique.

Duff looked extra-comfortable on the pool floatie, keeping one leg tucked underneath her with the other stretched out. She wore her blond hair tied back behind her head, keeping a few loose strands hanging on one side of her face. She accessorized with a pair of white sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the sun. She appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup, including some light pink lipstick. She lifted her head to shoot a subtle smile at the camera.

In her caption, Duff emphasized how rare a special moment of personal relaxation like this is for her. She went on to discuss the daily life stresses that have typically plagued her lately, such as global issues and ensuring her children are healthy, well-fed, and properly taken care of. She emphasized that without these constant worries, she would be even more relaxed.

Duff’s post quickly accumulated likes, racking up over 200,000 of them as of this writing. She boasts a total of 15.3 million followers on the platform overall, and many of them took to the comments section to compliment her on how good she looks and share some of their own personal concerns during these unprecedented times. Others inquired about what she is currently reading.

“It’s comforting to know you also deal with racing thoughts, keeping on top of ‘must do’ tasks, and find difficulty in taking time for yourself. I feel that every day, and I don’t even have children! Much love,” one social media user wrote.

“What book are you reading? I’m a book lover too. This looks like pure heaven! But you are right…. this is definitely a rare occurrence for moms,” another person wrote.

Duff has made her concerns regarding COVID-19 very well known recently, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The actress recently took to social media to call out those who neglected to wear face masks while enjoying July 4 festivities.