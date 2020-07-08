Madison Beer Stuns In Blue Tie-Dye Outfit

Madison Beer showed off her figure in a two piece tie-dye outfit

Singer Madison Beer took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 7 to share a stunning photo of herself in a two piece blue tie-dye outfit. The 21-year-old shared six different images within the post.

Beer stood outside for the mini photoshoot, flowers, trees and a vast yard visible behind her. She wore her tie-dye sweatshirt tied around her neck with a white cropped top underneath that exposed her toned stomach and fit figure. She paired the look with matching blue tie-dye sweatpants with a drawstring tie at the waist. Both the sweatshirt and sweatpants are from the brand Taja. She accessorized with a pearl necklace, a gold watch, gold rings and gold hoop earrings, and wore black sunglasses perched on the top of her head.

Beer wore her long dark hair down straight and appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup, including mascara. In one of the photos included in the post, she rested her hands at her waist as she smiled and stared out into the distance. In another photo, she closed her eyes and stretched one arm up in the air as if in triumph. She also included a couple more silly poses, as she played around in front of the camera.

Seeming to try to stick to the blue theme, Beer also shared a photo of beautiful blue blooming hydrangeas as well as a photo of Alice from Alice in Wonderland wearing a blue dress.

Beer’s post quickly began racking up the likes shortly after it was posted, soon reaching over 1.7 million. Beer has quite a large following online, at 19.5 million total followers. Her many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on her looks and her outfit choice. Others tried to get her attention or earn a reply from her.

“You’re the cutest person I’ve ever seen,” gushed one social media user.

“You deserve so much happiness, I hope you are having incredible time there in your home town,” another person commented.

“How does one just… look like that?” questioned another fan.

Shortly after posting, Beer limited the comments on this particular post.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beer has been particularly active on social media lately. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share yet another stunning photo of herself. In this particular post, she sported a collared Fendi top and matching tiny shorts. She wore her hair up in a high pony and accessorized with a small white purse. The post racked up well over 3 million likes.