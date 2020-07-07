‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Fiancé Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd began dating her fiancé last summer.

Kelly Dodd got a very special gift from her fiancé, Rick Leventhal, on Monday.

As the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member continues the planning process for their upcoming wedding, which she hopes will take place in October of this year, Kelly took to her Instagram page on July 6 to share an image of a bouquet of flowers and reveal that she and Rick, who works as an anchor for Fox News, were celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“Happy 1 year Anniversary [Rick Leventhal],” she wrote in the caption of her photo. “Thank you for my beautiful flowers.”

After sharing her photo and caption, Kelly was met with reactions from a couple of current cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County, including Emily Simpson, who said, “Congrats,” and Dr. Deborah Windham, the mother of Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“A hard man is good to find,” said Dr. Deb.

Lauri Peterson, who appeared on the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time position and has made a number of cameos on the series in the years since, also weighed in on Kelly’s post, telling her that she couldn’t believe she and Rick were already celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“Wow that went fast! Happy 1 year!” she wrote.

Kelly’s anniversary image has been “liked” by over 10,000 people.

In addition to Kelly’s Instagram post on Monday, Rick also shared a photo with his fans and followers in which he and Kelly were seen somewhere in Europe.

“I met this amazing woman 07/06/19… thank you @kellyddodd for the best year of my life!” Rick wrote in the caption of his image.

Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd attend the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV 2019 holiday party. Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kelly opened up about the wedding planning process during an interview with Hollywood Life earlier this year. At the time, she told the outlet that she and Rick would be tying the knot in Napa and planning to do so this fall, even if the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a threat and prevents them from holding an actual wedding.

“I want to get married in Napa. We want to really get married [on October 20, 2020],” she revealed. “We want to make that happen. Even if we go to the justice of the peace and do it and then have a party later, we really want that number.”

Kelly and Rick got engaged in November of last year in New York City after she flew to the Big Apple for BravoCon 2019 and were initially introduced by Ramona Singer of The Real Housewives of New York City.