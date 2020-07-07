‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Preview For Wednesday: Bridget Slams Brooke For Having Deacon’s Baby

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday, July 8 has Bridget Forrester (then – Jennifer Finnigan) blasting Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and telling her in no uncertain terms exactly who she is. In one of the most powerful showdowns on the soap opera to date, Brooke got what was coming to her, per Soap Central.

The episode originally aired on June 28, 2020.

Stephanie Drove Bridget To Big Bear Cabin

Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) warily drove Bridget to the cabin in Big Bear to meet with her mother. Brooke still did not know that Bridget had overheard Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) telling her that he loved her. At the time, Bridget had heard Deacon profess his love for Brooke over the baby monitor.

Bridget had investigated on her own and found out what she needed to know from Stephanie. She now knew that Brooke was carrying her husband’s child and she was beside herself with anger. Stephanie didn’t really want to drive her to the cabin because she was afraid that a confrontation may tear Bridget apart.

Bridget Confronted Brooke

Stephanie waited outside in the car while Bridget went inside to confront Brooke with the truth.

Bridget was outraged and began to lash out at Brooke who soon realized that her daughter had overheard Deacon over the baby monitor. Brooke tried to pacify Bridget but she was just getting started.

It was hard for Bridget to grow up as Brooke’s daughter. Stephanie called her the “Slut from the Valley” and everyone ridiculed her mother for her propensity to hop from one man’s bed to another. She shared how she had to deal with the negative comments about Brooke but how she had chosen to believe in her mother and ignore what people said. She had stood by Brooke because she had believed that she loved her.

Jan Thijs / CBS

Bridget Wanted Details About The Affair

Bridget wanted the details about the affair. She wanted to know how long Brooke and Deacon had been sleeping together, and when and where did they make love. In a particularly heartbreaking moment, Bridget wanted to know how many times did they sleep together.

Brooke wouldn’t answer her daughter’s questions. Instead, she sought her daughter’s forgiveness and told her how much she regretted her actions. Bridget retorted that Brooke hated that she was caught. She was sure her mother did not regret betraying her.

The young doctor wanted to know why her mother did not get an abortion and blasted her for all her lies. Every time that she looked at her mother and Deacon’s baby she would realize how they had betrayed her. She told her that she disgusted her and that she needed to pay the price for her choices. Bridget said that the consequence of Brooke’s actions was the loss of her daughter. She was done with her.

Brooke held onto Bridget’s hand as she tried to leave the cabin. Stephanie walked in and told Brooke to let her go. Bridget left the cabin and Brooke collapsed on the floor. She told Stephanie that the baby was coming and to call the EMTs. Baby Hope was about to be born.