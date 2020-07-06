PHOTOS: The ‘RHONJ’ Cast Reunites Ahead Of Filming On Season 11, Dolores Catania Shows Off Tummy Tuck

Dolores Catania showed off the results of her tummy tuck during a Fourth of July party at Melissa Gorga's house.

Dolores Catania showed off her tight stomach while attending the Fourth of July part of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Melissa Gorga, over the weekend.

After confirming she had gone under the knife for a tummy tuck and liposuction days prior, Dolores stunned in a matching blue, white, and red striped outfit, which gave her fans followers their first look at the results of the plastic surgery procedures she recently endured.

On July 5, just one day after Melissa’s bash, which was also attended by Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Goldschneider, both of whom are believed to be returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast for Season 11, Dolores shared a photo of herself and her co-stars and said that she loves spending time at the Jersey Shore on the Fourth of July.

Dolores then spoke of her recent plastic surgery, telling her fans and followers that she had gotten a “tune up” from Dr. Joseph Michaels, who is based out of Maryland.

According to Dolores, she underwent a tummy tuck, 360 liposuction, and had fat transferred to her backside.

Following the sharing of Dolores’ post, which included several group images as well as a solo shot of her in her festive outfit, Dolores received a message from Margaret Josephs, who wasn’t able to attend Melissa’s party.

“Never thought you could be hotter [Dolores Catania] call the fire department!! Missed you all this year!!” Margaret wrote in the comments section of Dolores’ post.

In response, Dolores’ plastic surgeon told Margaret he “couldn’t agree with [her] more.”

“You truly are the best!! The belly button says it all!!” Margaret replied.

Ana Quincoces, who previously starred on the since-cancelled Real Housewives of Miami, also engaged in a conversation with Dolores’ doctor after seeing how amazing she looked in the photos.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dolores spoke to Hollywood Life earlier this year about the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and during the interview, she said that while her co-star, Teresa, is single after splitting from estranged husband Joe Giudice at the end of last year, she wouldn’t be setting her up with any potential love interests on the new episodes because she’s “old school.”

“People [get] so pissed off at me, stop saying old school, blah blah blah. But I am going to f*****g say it, because I know them as a married couple and I don’t think Teresa needs my help,” she shared.

Dolores then added that Teresa’s four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana, may not be ready to see their mom dating quite yet.