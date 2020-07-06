WWE Rumors: Report Reveals New Details On Rey Mysterio’s Release

Rey Mysterio has reportedly parted ways with WWE, and the reason for his decision was down to contract negotiations breaking down. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co reports that Vince McMahon wasn’t willing to offer the veteran superstar more money to extend his stay.

The report states that WWE isn’t giving superstars raises at the moment. The company releases several employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as a means to cut costs. Mysterio’s contract is reportedly quite high as it is, and McMahon doesn’t want to increase the offer.

Meltzer also stated that Mysterio’s contract expired months ago, but company officials decided to continue his feud with Seth Rollins. There have been rumors that Mysterio wants his son, Dominik, to be promoted to the main roster before he signs a new deal. The fact that Dominik has been appearing on television lately suggests that the company is willing to meet the veteran superstar’s request.

However, Rollins injured Mysterio as part of a storyline on Monday Night Raw back in May. According to the latest report, the angle was orchestrated to write Mysterio off of television in the event that he didn’t sign a new contract. While the company has used him on television since his deal expired, it seems as if officials aren’t confident that Mysterio will stick around.

However, WWE officials are still hopeful that the superstar will stick around. Both parties are reportedly still trying to reach an agreement, so Mysterio could extend his stay after all. The former World Champion has been vocal about his desire to have a match with his son eventually, and that could be a deciding factor for him sticking around.

WWE doesn’t want one of the future Hall of Famer to leave, especially with All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling potentially interested in his services. Mysterio wrestled at All Out, which is the wrestling pay-per-view that spiritually gave birth to AEW. He has friends in high places over there, and WWE won’t want to see the veteran superstar join the ranks of its biggest current rivals.

Meltzer noted that it’s unlikely that Mysterio hasn’t signed a new contract because he wants to join another promotion. If his contract did expire months ago, as the report claims, chances are he would have joined a rival promotion already. However, Mysterio’s future is unclear now, and anything is possible in the world of sports entertainment.