‘One Piece’ Chapter 985 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One Week Break

One Piece Wano Arc will soon reach its climax as the Straw Hat Pirates alliance led by Monkey D. Luffy and the Nine Red Scabbards is soon expected to engage in an all-out war against the combined forces of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi. Unfortunately, fans will be needing to wait a little longer to see what will happen next in One Piece manga. As mentioned at the end of One Piece Chapter 984, which is currently available at Viz, the popular manga will be taking a one week break and the next chapter is set to be available on July 19, 2020.

The latest chapter of One Piece manga featured the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance getting in their respective positions. Nico Robin, Jinbe, and Cyborg Franky of the Straw Hat Pirates and the group of samurai led by former Yakuza boss Hyogoro of the Flower have safely reached the banquet hall where Shogun Orochi is planning to execute Kozuki Momonosuke. Meanwhile, though they are yet to unite as a group, all the members of the Nine Red Scabbards were already in Onigashima.

While Kinemon and Kyoshiro were leading separate groups that would infiltrate the eastern and western sides of the Beast Pirates’ headquarters, the remaining members of the Nine Red Scabbards – Raizo, Kiku, Inuarashi, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Ashura Doji, and Nekomamushi – have already landed in the rear entrance of Onigashima. Raizo, Kiku, Inuarashi, Kawamatsu, and Ashura Doji arrived with Trafalgar D. Water Law and the Heart Pirates, while Nekomamushi brought the Guardians and the two former division commanders of the Whitebeard Pirates, Marco the Phoenix and Izo, with him.

Anime Kurd / Flickr/ Public Domain

With most of the members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance already in their respective positions, it will only be a matter of time before an all-out war breaks out in the Land of Wano. Meanwhile, though they are already aware of the presence of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in Onigashima, Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates don’t seem to be worried at all. One Piece Chapter 984 featured Emperor Kaido, Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought, Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire, and Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague appearing in front of their subordinates at the banquet hall.

To liven up the execution of Momonosuke, Emperor Kaido revealed that they are planning to make a huge announcement about the “New Onigashima” project. One Piece Chapter 985 is expected to give more details about the “New Onigashima” project and its connection to Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin and Emperor Kaido’s daughter, Yamato.