‘One Piece’ Chapter 984 Hints At Nearing Start Of All-Out War Between Straw Hat Alliance & Beast Pirates

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as the all-out war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the combined forces of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi is soon expected to start in the Land of Wano. In the latest chapter of One Piece manga, the remaining members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, who were aboard the submarine of Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law, have finally reached the rear entrance of the Beast Pirates’ headquarters in Onigashima.

These include the loyal servants of the late Lord Kozuki Oden, namely Raizo, Ashura Doji, Kiku, Kawamatsu the Kappa, and Inuarashi. Exactly the same time of Law’s group’s arrival, One Piece Chapter 984 also featured the appearance of Inuarashi and the two former division commanders of the Whitebeard Pirates, Marco the Phoenix and Izo, in Onigashima. When they parted ways at Zou, Inuarashi went on a journey to convince the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates to join them in their war against the combined forces of Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi.

Marco the Phoenix and Izo didn’t think twice before giving the Straw Hat Pirates alliance a hand. Marco the Phoenix built a good relationship with Lord Oden during his brief time as a member of the Whitebeard Pirates. Meanwhile, before he boarded the Moby Dick, Izo was a retainer of Lord Oden. He’s also the older brother of one of the Nine Red Scabbards, Kiku.

The other members of the Straw Hat Pirates are also in their respective positions. Jinbe, Nico Robin, and Cyborg Franky of the Straw Hat Pirates have succeeded to infiltrate the banquet hall without being noticed, together with the group of samurai led by former Yakuza boss Hyogoro of the Flower. Kinemon and Kyoshiro were leading separate groups in the Eastern and Western sides of Onigashima, and as of now, they must only be waiting for the signal to attack.

On his way to the location of Emperor Kaido, Luffy found a very powerful ally in Yamato. Though she is the daughter of Emperor Kaido, Yamato wanted to fight alongside the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and fulfill Lord Oden’s dream of freeing the borders of the Land of Wano to the world. Meanwhile, Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid and Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro are currently busy fighting Gifters, but once the all-out war finally starts, they are expected to join the main stage soon.

With all the members of the Straw Hat Pirates already in their positions, there’s only one thing that is left for them to do which is to take the head of Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi. However, accomplishing their mission won’t be an easy task for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. The combined forces of Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi don’t only hold the upper hand in terms of numbers, but they also have another Emperor of the Sea fighting for their side, Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin.