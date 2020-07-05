Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Family Fourth Of July Party Together After Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent their holiday weekend together as rumors about the nature of their relationship continue.

According to Daily Mail, Khloe was spotted entering Tristan’s house on Saturday, July 4. The exes, who share daughter True Thompson, 2, celebrated the day with a party at Thompson’s house in Calabasas. Khloe was photographed wearing an oversized white top with matching pants. She also added white sneakers to the look for the day and styled her dark hair in loose waves.

In the photo, Khloe also appeared to have a bag in her hand. The bag was filled with party supplies, which Khloe and Tristan reportedly picked up before they headed back to his place. Khloe was joined by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner. Kourtney was photographed in her escalade as she wore an olive green hat, a grey hoodie and black shorts. The mother of three also wore black sunglasses as she headed to Tristan’s. As for Kris, the momager wore a white top and a black facial mask as she was spotted getting into a Rolls Royce.

Tristan was also spotted getting prepared for the party early Saturday. The Cleveland Cavaliers player represented his team with a black and yellow tank top with the team’s logo. He then added matching Cavs shorts, which had the letter “C” on one side and a yellow Nike sign as he picked up more items for the party. Shortly after, Tristan appeared to change his outfit for the event. While standing next to his car, Tristan was seen wearing a black, graphic Napoleon Dynamite t-shirt and black shorts.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

It’s unclear who all attended Tristan’s holiday bash, but the family gathering with the Kardashian-Jenner clan comes days after it was reported he and Khloe were secretly engaged. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the engagement rumors began after Khloe showed off photos from her birthday bash back in June. The Good American founder flaunted a diamond ring on her finger, which caused her fans t think she may have gotten more serious with Tristan. Khloe seemingly shut down the rumors via Twitter on Thursday, July 2, by saying she was shocked at the reports.

Although they’re not engaged, Tristan and Khloe have been getting closer this year since he’s been in California full-time. Khloe’s family has shown their support of the reunion, especially her older sister, Kim. According to an insider, Khloe and Tristan got to know each other again during quarantine and are actively working on their relationship.

“She isn’t dating anyone else,” the source said of Khloe. “They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in LA.”