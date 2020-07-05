WWE News: Sasha Banks Hits Out At Booker T Following Bayley Comments – ‘We’re Better Than Harlem Heat’

Sasha Banks took to Twitter earlier and responded to Booker T’s recent comments about Bayley. According to Banks, she and Bayley are a better tag team than Harlem Heat, the legendary duo that Booker T was one-half of alongside Stevie Ray during their days in World Championship Wrestling.

The comments come in the wake of the WWE Hall of Famer praising Banks. As quoted by Fightful, he discussed the team of Banks and Bayley on the latest edition of his podcast, in which he stated Banks is the real star of the duo.

“Sasha is a major player. She is one talent on the roster that you can always be able to go to and then know that she’s always going to deliver, especially in a big match. Bayley is the quintessential worker. She can go out there and she may not be great at anything but she’s good at everything.”

While Banks has interpreted Booker T’s comments as an insult to her tag team partner, he didn’t mean to insult Bayley. The legendary superstar went on to say that Bayley’s heel persona suits her, and revealed that he couldn’t wait to see it happen. He said that she’s good for the “pandemic era,” as she’s been entertaining fans during the recent lockdown.

However, his comments have been met with some criticism, as Bayley is regarded as one of the best female wrestlers in the company. Along with Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, she has been credited with putting women’s wrestling on the map in WWE. It’s understandable why some people have taken issue with the Hall of Famer’s opinion of the superstar.

Banks and Bayley are currently enjoying their second reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They won the Titles a few weeks back when they beat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Since then, they have defended the titles across all of the company’s major brands, and their performances have earned lots of acclaim in the process. They’ve also been gloating about their performances on recent shows, as well as on social media.

Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross at Extreme Rules. Sasha Banks, meanwhile, will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at the same show. The duo is riding high at the moment, and they could very well host the company’s main women’s titles between them in the near future.