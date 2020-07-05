Melania Trump’s White Fourth Of July Dress Earns High Marks After Mount Rushmore Outfit Was Mocked Online

Melania Trump made the most of her second chance at a Fourth of July fashion weekend.

The First Lady earned high marks for the white dress that she wore to an Independence Day celebration in the nation’s capital, just a day after an outfit she wore to a celebration at Mount Rushmore earned some viral attention and plenty of mockery on social media.

Many people took to social media to praise the white dress which she paired with a red sparkling leather belt and white flats, appearing by the side of President Donald Trump as he addressed those in attendance to celebration the nation’s independence.

The dress that Melania wore on Saturday also some high from the right-leaning news outlet The Daily Caller, which compared her “jaw-dropping white dress” to another white ensemble that she wore to the initial “Salute to America” celebration held last year, a sundress with multi-colored stripes.

“The first lady looked just as striking as ever in sleeveless number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn,” the report noted.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The praise for her Fourth of July outfit came just a day after the dress Melania wore to an event at Mount Rushmore had a more sharply divided reaction. As The Inquisitr reported, the First Lady wore a white Alexander McQueen dress to an event on Friday at Mount Rushmore that had designs that some compared to sharpie scribblings all over it. The dress, which reportedly retails for $2,500, led to plenty of mockery online for the 50-year-old former fashion model.

While some compared the markings on the dress to President Trump’s now infamous sharpie scribbling on a hurricane path map or thought they were secret messages, a report from The Daily Mail noted that the dress was created as a collaboration between McQueen and students at Central Saint Martins. Students in a class led by famed fashion illustrator Julie Verhoeven drew the sketches, which were meant to show “dancing girls,” the report noted.

The First Lady’s fashion has regularly drawn attention online, often garnering praise for her looks but sometimes ridicule as well. That was the case when Melania wore a jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care Do U?” while boarding a plane for a 2018 visit to a facility where migrant children were being held after being taken from their parents under President Trump’s family separation policy.