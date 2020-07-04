WWE Rumors: ‘Extreme Rules’ Card To Be Filled With Matches, Even If They’re Short

The next pay-per-view event from WWE is coming in just two weeks, and it is going to be a card packed from top to bottom. Outside of the bigger events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam, most PPVs end up having around seven or eight matches. Rumors are now circulating that Extreme Rules will have possibly double that amount, even if the matches are quite short in length.

As of this writing, there are only four matches officially confirmed for Extreme Rules. Three of them have titles on the line, and one is the cinematic Swamp Battle, which could end up taking quite a bit of time.

Swamp Battle – Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

There are still four more championships that can be on the line, and several other feuds are building up. According to Cageside Seats, WWE is going to have a lot of blow-off matches happen soon and stack the card for Extreme Rules as much as possible.

The last few weeks of WWE television have brought forth multiple new feuds, but they would usually be built up for a while longer. If WWE indeed chooses to load the card with matches, there are several directions in which they can go.

AJ Styles has been having issues with Drew Gulak lately, and that could lead to a match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. United States Champion Apollo Crews has been the victim of constant torment by Bobby Lashley in the last couple of weeks, and there’s another possible title match.

Matt Riddle has only been on the main roster for a couple of weeks, but he’s already picked up some big victories. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE has been building a feud between him and King Corbin since late last year.

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the feud between SmacakDown Tag Team Champions The New Day and the team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura continued. This time, tables were brought into the feud, and those could play into a gimmick match at Extreme Rules.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus, Randy Orton vs. Big Show, and the Street Profits putting the Raw Tag Team Titles are other match possibilities. The feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio continues to grow weekly on Monday Night Raw, and WWE could involve several superstars in that match.