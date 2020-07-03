‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Preview: Gratifying Showdowns & Fierce Confrontations

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 6 reveal that it’s “Showdown Week,” per Soap Central. The sudser will broadcast some memorable face-offs between rivals as some gratifying showdowns and fierce confrontations are shows.

The soap opera will also feature two consecutive episodes from 2020 where Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) realized that his game was over.

Monday, July 6 – Eric & Ridge’s Portofino Challenge

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) faced off in the Portofino challenge. Eric and Ridge designed for Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions respectively in a fashion show which was dedicated to the supposedly late Taylor Hayes Forrester (Hunter Tylo).

Fans will be treated to some of soap opera’s heavyweights including the late Joe Mascolo, who played Massimo Marone, and the late Darlene Conley, who played Sally Spectra.

The show originally aired on January 6, 2003.

Tuesday, July 7 – Bridget Hears Deacon Tell Brooke He Loves Her

Whip Jones (Rick Hearst) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) battled over Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) baby. Deacon wanted to be a part of his child’s life while Whip pointed out that it would break Bridget Forrester Sharpe (Jennifer Finnegan) heart if she knew that her mother and her husband had an affair behind her back.

In the meantime, Bridget threw a baby shower for her mother. Only a few of the guests knew that Brooke was carrying Deacon’s child.

Later, Deacon went to speak to Brooke at her house. Bridget heard him telling Brooke that he loved her over the baby monitor.

The episode was initially shown on June 14, 2002.

Wednesday, July 8 – Bridget Confronts Brooke

Two weeks later, Bridget found out that Brooke was expecting Deacon’s baby. She made her way to Big Bear Cabin to confront her mother. In the meantime, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) waited outside.

Bridget blasted her mother for betraying her with her husband. She demanded to know how many times she and Deacon slept together. Brooke pleaded with her daughter for forgiveness, but Bridget told her mother that she had made her choice. Bridget left her mother crying uncontrollably.

When Stephanie entered the room, Brooke told her that she had gone into labor.

The episode dates back to June 28, 2002.

Thursday, July 9 – Thomas Pushes Through With The Wedding

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) manipulated his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), and told him that he was going to marry Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) unless Douglas could change Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) mind.

The wedding ceremony started and the little boy was upset and ran upstairs. Hope told him to trust her.

Thomas and Zoe continued with their vows until Hope appeared in a wedding gown that Thomas had designed for her.

The episode originally aired on Thursday, March 12.

Friday, July 10 – Hope Turns The Tables

Thomas believed that Douglas had succeeded in changing Hope’s mind as he saw her in the wedding dress. Zoe panicked and told him not to leave her at the altar, but he made his way to Hope.

Hope then turned the tables on Thomas and told him that it was “game over.” She exposed him as a fraud and all his friends and family lashed out at him for his despicable actions.

The episode was shown on Friday, March 13.