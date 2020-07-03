WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Reportedly Set To Retire

WWE superstar Kairi Sane has been absent from television since suffering an injury in a recent match against Nia Jax, and it may be her last one for the company.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the Japanese superstar might be leaving the company to return to her homeland. Sane got married earlier this year, and the belief is that she wants to be with her husband.

According to Meltzer, WWE has been aware of Sane’s decision for months. The injury she picked up against Jax was accidental, and she has since been cleared to return to action. However, the plan was reportedly to have a superstar hurt Sane in a storyline to write her off of television.

Meltzer revealed that the injury angle would have led to Sane announcing her retirement from wrestling, and the superstar who was responsible for hurting her would have faced Asuka — who is Sane’s tag team partner — at SummerSlam. Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair were reportedly discussed as possible candidates to injure the former NXT Women’s Champion.

With Flair taking time off to have surgery and Baszler absent from television, for the time being, the Sane storyline could have changed. The Japanese superstar is set to appear at the next set of Monday Night Raw tapings, where news about her current status and future might become clearer.

Meltzer noted how WWE’s decision to remove Paul Heyman as the executive director of Monday Night Raw may have affected the original plans for Sane too. Bruce Prichard was subsequently drafted in to replace Heyman, and his creative vision is entirely different.

The decision to not mention Sane on television in recent weeks has reportedly been intentional, however, and it’s likely that it’s leading toward a big announcement about the superstar’s future.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, there have been rumors of Sane becoming a WWE ambassador in Japan, which is a role that wouldn’t require her to perform in the ring. There was talk of her accepting this role in preparation for WWE launching a Japanese offshoot of NXT, but the COVID-19 has put those expansion plans on hold for now.

Meltzer also speculated that Sane might wrestle in Japan for one year before hanging up her boots for good. The superstar is still only 31 years old, which is a young age for a wrestler to retire. However, it remains to be seen if that’s actually her plan.