Qimmah Russo Flaunts Shapely Posterior In Off-The-Shoulder Blue Mini-Dress

Qimmah Russo flaunted her shapely posterior in the newest photo on her Instagram page.

In the image that she shared, the Los Angeles-based fitness rocked an off-the-shoulder light-blue mini-dress that clung to her curves. Qimmah’s dress featured long fitted sleeves and a hem that barely stretched past her hips. The dress’s length helped to showcase her sculpted thigh and calf muscles, as well as her enviable derriere.

Qimmah paired her look with clear high-heeled sandals with thick straps around the ankles. She posed with one shoe in front of the other and looked over her shoulder at the camera behind her. Qimmah was also pictured smiling as she sipped from a cup that contained a green liquid. She posed outside of an open door in the photo and seemed about to enter the establishment.

Qimmah wore her black hair straight in the photo and it fell to her mid-back from a side part. Some of her hair obscured one of her eyes and this added an air of playful mystery to her look as well. While she appeared to be mostly makeup-free in the shot, it looked like she may have accentuated her eyes with a bit of liner and eyeshadow.

Her photo has attracted more than 30,000 likes so far and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over Qimmah’s physical beauty.

“Nothing but beauty in this pic,” one person wrote.

“The most complete fitness woman I have ever seen,” a second Instagram user commented.

One curious Instagram user was curious about the drink in Qimmah’s cup.

“Hey gorgeous – is that a wheat grass smoothie?” a third person added.

“Perfect body, beautiful face and smile. You’re so perfect girl! ” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

Other fans also seemed to be interested in a romantic relationship with Qimmah with one supporter boldly wondering whether she could be their wife. Other smitten admired showed their admiration with comments that were filled with various types of emoji.

Qimmah showed off her lower body in one of her previous “outfit of the day” Instagram posts as well. In the two-image photo series, the petite powerhouse sported distressed blue jean shorts paired with strappy orange heels and a loose-fitting cropped gray t-shirt.

“Got you sprung in the Summer, goodnight,” she wrote in the caption.

Her post has been liked more than 50,000 times and more than 850 Instagram users have commented on it.