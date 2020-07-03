NBA Trade Rumors: Rudy Gobert Could ‘Final Missing Piece’ For Celtics, Per ‘ClutchPoints’

Should the Celtics trade Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Daniel Theis, Romeo Langford, and a 2020 first-round pick for Rudy Gobert?

The Boston Celtics may have surpassed the expectations from them in the 2019-20 NBA season, but as of now, they are still not viewed on the same level as other NBA powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers. In order to boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title, the Celtics should still continue to find ways to improve their current roster. One of the areas that the Celtics need to upgrade is the center position.

In the past months, the Celtics have already been linked to several big men who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason, including All-Star Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. According to ClutchPoints, Gobert could be the “final missing piece” that the Celtics need to legitimize their chances of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Boston in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“The Boston Celtics are legitimate contenders with a promising young core. The only piece that they lack is a sufficient option at the center position. Thus, it would make sense for them to pursuit Gobert in the hopes of filling this void as he would be an instant upgrade on the team’s rim protection. The only major concern for them is the tight salary cap situation beyond the 2020-2021 season. Therefore, it seems like pursuing a cheaper player that can protect the rim at a high-level would be a better option for the Celtics.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending a trade package that includes Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Daniel Theis, Romeo Langford, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Jazz in exchange for Gobert. For the deal to work under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the Celtics would still be needing to add more players to match the Jazz’s outgoing salary.

Gobert would undeniably be the ideal trade target for the Celtics in the 2020 NBA offseason. The potential arrival of Gobert in Boston would immediately fill the hole Al Horford left on the Celtics’ frontcourt. Gobert is yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills, but he could boost the Celtics’ performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from being a quality rim protector, Gobert is a reliable scorer under the basket and an incredible rebounder.

This season, the 28-year-old French big man is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 69.8 percent from the field. Sacrificing Smart and some of their young players would undeniably be a tough decision for the Celtics, but it would all be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Gobert’s caliber. Adding Gobert to the core of Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Gordon Hayward would give the Celtics a realistic chance of beating title favorites like the Bucks, Lakers, and the Clippers in a best-of-seven series.