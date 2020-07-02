‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Friday: Steffy Wants To Marry Liam, But Hope Stuns With Pregnancy News

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, July 3 flashes back to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who was about to make the choice of a lifetime, per Soaps. Both Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had big news to share with him, but this time around, Hope got to him first.

This week, the world’s most-watched soap opera is celebrating the theme of “Love Conquers All.” In this episode, Hope took a chance on her love with Liam. She was counting on him to be as thrilled with her pregnancy news as she was.

The episode originally aired on July 4, 2018.

Steffy Wants To Marry Liam

Liam and Steffy hit a rough patch after he found out that she slept with his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). They divorced even though Steffy was pregnant with his child. It was during this time that he and Hope hooked up.

After the birth of Kelly Spencer (then – Gabriel Sporman), Hope decided that Liam needed to give his family a chance. She wanted Liam to get back together with Steffy so that they could have a family together. Liam was smitten with his newborn daughter and genuinely wanted to get back together with Steffy. But she wasn’t keen after everything that had happened to them.

A few weeks after Kelly’s birth, Steffy had a change of heart. She decided that she wanted to marry Liam as soon as possible. She told her father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), the happy news. Of course, the dressmaker was thrilled because he always believed that Liam and Steffy belonged together.

Sean Smith / CBS

Hope Tells Liam That She’s Pregnant

Hope had just found out that she was pregnant. She swore her mother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), to secrecy because she wanted to reveal the news to Liam on her own terms.

As she was telling Liam the news, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) burst into the room to drag Liam on to the balcony. He didn’t want them to miss the fireworks display.

Hope moved Liam to another part of the balcony and told him that she was pregnant. However, he could not hear her because of the loud fireworks. She then made a speech about him having a family with Steffy, but he still couldn’t hear her.

Hope then screamed that she was pregnant. Finally, he heard her and seemed to be stunned by the news. Hope nodded before Liam grabbed her in a hard embrace. They celebrated the news while the Independence Day fireworks lit up the night sky.