‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Reveals ‘RHOA’ Cast Member Porsha Williams Is Her All-Time Favorite Housewife

Brandi Glanville loves seeing Porsha Williams on 'RHOA.'

Brandi Glanville is a big fan of Porsha Williams.

While appearing on The Rumour Mill podcast, where the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked which cast member of the Real Housewives franchise was her favorite, Brandi revealed that the honor, in her mind, went to Porsha, who has been starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in a full-time role since Season 5.

“I love Porsha. I think she’s positive and she’s giggly and she’s beautiful,” Brandi revealed, according to a July 1 report from Reality Blurb.

According to Brandi, she enjoys watching Porsha on The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she tells it like it is and allows the cameras to showcase her life in a very honest manner. As she pointed out, Porsha is never one to me fake on the series and recently exposed the cheating scandal she endured with fiancé Dennis McKinley on the show.

Brandi then used Porsha as an example of how cast members of Real Housewives franchise should be before noting that the cast of the Atlanta-based franchise, which also includes Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, and Kenya Moore, is far more real than The Real Housewives of Orange County and the show on which she stars, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She tells it like it is, she shows her struggle she doesn’t try to hide anything,” Brandi said of Porsha.

While some cast members of certain shows have seemed to put up a front for the cameras in an effort to portray their lives as picture-perfect, Brandi claims the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta isn’t afraid to showcase everything they are going through with their viewers.

Although Brandi has only crossed paths with Porsha on one occasion, she described her as “bubbly and pretty and sweet and positive and funny” and said she absolutely loves her on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha Williams attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi also named her least favorite Real Housewives during her interview on The Rumour Mill podcast, telling the host that Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s lack of authenticity on The Real Housewives of Orange County was a turn-off for her.

“They had no new stories, they were doing [things] that were obvious, like they take things to the worst, most obvious place and it wasn’t original for me anymore,” Brandi stated.

Brandi then said that Vicki and Tamra told every story they could possibly tell during their many years on the show.