‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Peter Madrigal Shares Thoughts On Kristen Doute’s New Boyfriend Alex Menache

Peter Madrigal has crossed paths with Alex Menache more than once.

Peter Madrigal appeared on a recent episode of the #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast, where the SUR Restaurant manager and longtime Vanderpump Rules cast member shared his thoughts on Alex Menache, the man Kristen Doute has been dating since splitting from former boyfriend Brian Carter last year.

After confirming that he has met Kristen’s new boyfriend “a few times,” Peter revealed that he actually spent time with Alex just days ago.

“I saw her new man at a little party that I went to this past weekend, so yeah. I met him,” he explained.

Kristen began dating Alex several months ago but took it slow until she was ready to go public with their romance months ago. Since then, the couple has been spending tons of time with one another at the home Kristen purchased in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles last year.

Kristen and Alex have also been sharing plenty of photos of one another on their social media pages.

Continuing on about Kristen, who was fired from her full-time position on Vanderpump Rules last month after she called the cops on the series’ only Black cast member, Faith Stowers, and accused her of crimes she didn’t commit, including drugging men and credit card theft, Peter said that he was always of fan of Kristen’s former boyfriend.

“I think [Kristen’s ex] Carter is great, but as long as Kristen is happy, that’s all that counts. If you’re happy in your relationship, nobody else should tell you what they think or not think, in my opinion,” Peter explained.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules saw during Season 8, Kristen’s co-stars and friends, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Jax Taylor, were extremely critical of her relationship with Brian on the show and ultimately, Stassi and Katie cut ties with her due to the lies she allegedly told them in regard to the nature of their relationship.

Peter Madrigal attends OK Magazine’s So Sexy L.A. Event. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alex recently opened up about his girlfriend Kristen’s firing from Vanderpump Rules, telling his followers on Instagram that Kristen had been put through the ringer in recent weeks but had been taking her life challenges “like a champ.” He also said that when it came to the Kristen he knows, he has found the former reality star to be “pure and kind” as she continues to move forward from the series with grace and strength.

In response to her partner’s kind message, Kristen wrote, “I love you. You’re the best thing.”