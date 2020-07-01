Meghan Markle Spoke ‘Perfect’ Spanish, Served Food During Recent L.A. Charity Visit

One witness described Markle's Spanish skills as a 'revelation.'

Meghan Markle is apparently a proficient Spanish speaker. According to People, she and Prince Harry volunteered at Homeboy Industries on June 23, and while they were there, Markle had a chance to exercise her Spanish. Father Greg Boyle, the founder of Homeboy Industries, said that Markle’s Spanish came as a shock.

“She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman. She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good,” Boyle said.

Markle learned Spanish as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina during college. She and Harry visited with every member of the group, which is composed of former gang members and incarcerated people who are using Homeboy Industries to transition out of that life. During their visit, Harry and Meghan also made some baked goods.

“She didn’t want to have a long-table discussion or presentation or even a tour. They knew we pivoted our organization to help address food insecurity in the county and that was intriguing to her, so she said, ‘We want to come and put an apron on,’ and that’s what they did. It was quite wonderful,” Boyle said.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

He also said that Meghan had called him shortly after the death of George Floyd and asked to arrange a visit. Meghan and Boyle have known each other for a long time because of his connection to her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School. During their time volunteering, the couple made croissants, and Boyle said that Meghan had more of a natural aptitude for it than Harry.

Boyle also said that the two of them would visit with members of the group both separately and together. He said that, whenever they separated, they would eventually find their way back to one another, and added that they seemed to be having a good time during their visit.

“We all felt special that they chose to come to our place,” Boyle said.

Meghan’s connection to her old high school doesn’t end with Boyle. Just recently, the former royal gave a commencement speech to the graduating class of her alma mater in a recorded video. During the video, Meghan touched on the chaotic times that this year’s class of seniors was graduating into. In the raw, occasionally emotional speech, she addressed the protests happening across the country, and the feelings of turmoil she was feeling. She also suggested that it was people like those in this class that offered her hope for the future.