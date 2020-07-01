‘Amy Schumer Learns To Cook’ Renewed For Second Season

The at-home Food Network series also co-stars the comedienne's husband Chris Fischer.

Amy Schumer’s Food Network limited-run series titled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook has been renewed for a second season. The comedienne shared the news via an Instagram post that featured a sweet family photo with her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, and the couple’s son Gene. The show was filmed at the couple’s home in Martha’s Vinyard during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. During each episode, Chris attempted to show Amy how to create healthy dishes with ingredients the couple reportedly had on hand at their home while Amy showed off her bartending skills by crafting delicious adult beverages.

In the Instagram share, which can be seen here, Amy uploaded a photo taken in the couple’s kitchen, where their show was filmed using a camera held by their nanny Jane as well as other well-positioned cameras that fed video remotely to a production crew. These clips were then crafted into a final package that aired on the network.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

In the share, Chris held Gene in a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The award-winning chef was dressed casually in a white T-shirt and shorts.

Gene smiled as he looked toward his nanny. He wore an adorable gray, short-sleeved onesie. The baby’s blond hair was brushed across his forehead.

Standing next to father and son was Amy. The Trainwreck star wore her strawberry blond hair pulled back casually away from her face in a loose ponytail. She sported a gray V-neck T-shirt and leggings in the image as she smiled at Gene. It appeared the couple was filming when the still image was taken.

In a statement to Variety, Amy reported that she was thrilled to be returning for the second season of shows, which are set to debut this summer.

“We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best!” said the comedienne.

She also revealed that she and her husband would partner with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp. This organization’s goal, according to the actress, “is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization, and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Amy’s fans were thrilled to learn that the casual and fun cooking show would return to the airwaves once again.

“This is the only Food Network show that my husband voluntarily watches with me. It also reignited my love for fennel. Can’t wait for season two!” remarked one follower, who joked about Chris’s love for what he believed was an underused vegetable throughout the show’s first season.

“YAY I loved your show. Loved how whatever you were making was written down on ripped up pieces of cardboard!! Love it was a ‘go with the flow show,'” stated a second Instagram user.