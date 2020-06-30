Prince Harry Was Confronted By Kate Middleton When He Started Dating Meghan Markle, New Book Claims

An explosive new book claims that Prince Harry was confronted by Kate Middleton and Prince William when he started getting serious now-wife Meghan Markle. As the Daily Mail reports, several members of the royal family were worried that Harry was rushing into a relationship with the 38-year-old.

“[Kate] gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care, and attention for them to integrate,” the book claims.

Middleton isn’t the only one who offered up a warning about the actress. Reportedly, Harry’s older brother Prince William met Meghan and a short while later asked the younger prince if she was sure that she was the “right one.”

The caution wasn’t coming from a bad place, the authors note. Both Kate and William had good intentions in trying to protect Harry. The book argues that if Harry had realized that, the split that has divided the family and ultimately resulted in Harry and Meghan leaving the U.K. to live in North America part-time could have been avoided.

“The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathize and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended,” the authors wrote.

While the brothers have recently been back in touch, the rift was exacerbated by the fact that Harry feels protective of his wife after losing his mother, which made him particularly sensitive.

“It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife. He is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any,” a source said.

It also seems that he was attracted to Meghan because she appeared to be confident and committed, qualities that he valued in his mother.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Royal aides weighed in on their impressions of Meghan, saying that she seemed intelligent – even more so than some of the senior royals.

The new book by journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, called Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, contains a number of surprising charges.

The book also claims that Harry’s out-of-control spending after leaving Kensington palace further drove the rift between the two brothers. Harry and Meghan famously spent nearly 3 million dollars renovating Frogmore Cottage – money that came at the expense of taxpayers. Meghan was also apparently free with her money, spending on massages and maternity clothing.