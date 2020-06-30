Kameron Westcott Shoots Down Divorce Rumors, ‘RHOD’ Star Responds ‘Not Kam’

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott responded to an Instagram post by podcasters Courtney and Mary of Two Judgey Girls, on Monday. The post had a screenshot of a Crazy Days and Nights Blind Item that suggested that a star from the Texas-based reality show was headed for divorce. Kameron was quick to shoot down any commenters that speculated that it was her. The actress promptly responded, “Not Kam.”

Kameron’s response to the post came within minutes of a commenter speculating that it was the pink dog food purveyor whose marriage was in trouble. Many responders pointed out the speediness of the blonde mom’s reply. Kameron responded yet again with, “you know I see all things.”

Many fans had speculated that the star’s marriage was on the rocks. The actress recently put her multi-million dollar mansion up for sale. The 7,400 square foot home in the Highland Park neighborhood was put on the market in early May, according to People. The star also had a yard sale where she sold some belongings to the public. Kameron insisted that the move was simply for a “change in scenery.”

Kameron went on to share that she was very much in love with her husband, Court Westcott and that the two were made for each other.

“We are both helpless and would be lost without each other!! Couldn’t figure out how to plug [the] garden hose in last week,” the reality star jokingly wrote.

Although Kameron slammed the notion that her marriage was in trouble, the blonde reality star didn’t state that the report was untrue. When other commenters asked for her opinion on which cast member it was, Kameron was diplomatic in her reply.

“They can get on here and chat to spill their beans!! I am just making sure mine aren’t,” the Dallas mom responded.

Many commenters were quick to theorize that it was Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, or newcomer Kary Brittingham. Kameron didn’t respond to any further speculation.

The blonde reality star did respond to whether she was the one having trouble getting out of the car as the blind item mentioned. When asked if it was her, Kameron responded in jest.

“Nope but does sound like something I would have trouble with,” the blonde reality star jokingly replied.

Kameron and Court have been married for almost 10 years and share two children, Cruise and Hilton. The Real Housewives of Dallas is currently filming season 5. As The Inquisitr previously reported, two new cast members are set to join this season, Tiffany Moon and Jennifer Davis Long.