‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Christine Gets A Surprise

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, June 30, teases moments from December 14, 1994. Christine had an unexpected guest at her bridal shower. Dru had a surprise, and Nikki was worried over Nick and Sharon’s budding relationship.

Paul’s (Doug Davidson) mother, Mary Williams (Carolyn Conwell), made a surprise appearance at Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) bridal shower, according to SheKnows Soaps. Of course, the shower was supposed to have a very grown-up theme, so the mother of the groom showing up was a bit much. The plan had been to show off all the hot lingerie that Christine was gifted with some fun games, but Mary ended up throwing a bucket of cold water over the whole event. The women who gathered didn’t even get to indulge in al the alcohol they had planned for the big party. Despite the unexpected changes, Christine was thrilled that her wedding to Paul would happen in just a few weeks, and she reveled in being a bride-to-be.

At the bridal shower, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) shared some surprising news when the alcohol was flowing. Everybody at the event noticed she abstained from drinking, which of course, made everybody wonder if she was pregnant. Dru spilled the beans and shared her baby news, which of course, pulled some of the attention from Chris, but people were pretty happy for Drucilla.

Elsewhere, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worried about Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) interest in Sharon (Sharon Case). The fact that Victor (Eric Braeden) was generous enough to pay for Sharon’s mother’s operation hit Nikki all wrong. In her eyes, she felt that Victor’s generosity gave Nick the go-ahead to date Sharon, and for Nikki, Sharon was not at all appropriate for her son. Nikki’s solution was for Victor to keep it all a big secret from Nick. Unfortunately for Nikki, she was too late, and Nick already knew all about his father helping out Sharon’s mom. Much to Nikki’s chagrin, Nick was finding himself falling head over heels for the blond his mother didn’t like.

Finally, Jill (Jess Walton) battled John (Jerry Douglas) for custody of little Billy. She didn’t want to give up her son, but John wanted Jill out of Genoa City. He even had a destination in mind — Beverly Hills. Jill felt that would be the perfect location for her and Billy to build a new life, and John let her think she could take their son. Of course, he had no intention of giving up custody of his boy, and he tried to trick Jill into signing away her rights.