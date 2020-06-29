Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Demonstrates Impressive Strength In Heavy-Lifting Video

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, June 29, to post a new video that showed her performing several squats while holding a barbell across her upper back.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a gray crop top with long sleeves that clung to her muscular upper body and showed off a swatch of toned midsection. She paired the top with white leggings that rose up to just under her belly button and contoured to her shapely lower half, emphasizing the curves of her backside and thighs.

Stephanie completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers that featured the Nike logo in black along the sides and a white exercise watch. She added a black knee brace to both legs and accessorized with large, glitzy earrings. The model pulled her long, light-brown tresses up into a high ponytail that flowed down her back and over to one shoulder. She also appeared to have made up her face with thick black lashes, eyeliner, eye shadow, bronzer, and pink lip gloss.

The video clip was filmed in the gym and Stephanie used a Safety Squat Bar to complete the squats. The barbell with weights included weighed 235 lbs (107 kg).

The video clip began with Stephanie standing a few feet away from the bar. She blew out a breath while rubbing her hands together in preparation for the squats and then shot a closed-lip smile towards the camera. Stephanie set herself up in front of the bar, placing the cushioned shoulder piece over her head to rest on her upper back. She grasped the handles of the safety bar and backed up, moving into the first squat.

Stephanie kept her breath measured as she completed each rep while making sure to position her body in the proper form. She completed a total of five reps before placing the barbell back on the rack. At the end of the clip, Stephanie smiled with her ponytail partially blocking her face and appeared proud of her accomplishment.

In the caption of the post, the model told her followers that Monday is leg day and that she always plans a heavy squat at the beginning of each week. She also admitted that she finds squats intimidating and wouldn’t do them if she had things her way. However, the squats provide many physical and psychological benefits.

The heavy-lifting video earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.