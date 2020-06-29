‘Counting On’ Star Ben Seewald Shares How Much Son Henry Loves Pickle Juice On A Hot Summer Day

One of the stars of TLC’s Counting On, Ben Seewald, just posted a photo of his and Jessa Duggar’s son on Sunday that may give some fans the shivers. It was apparently a hot summer day in Arkansas where the Seewald family lives with their three kids, Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and Ivy Jane, 1. They all got in some fun in the sun outside in their yard. The cute snapshot that was sent revealed just how much their middle child absolutely loves pickle juice.

It’s a well-known fact that pretty much all of the Duggars adore pickles and eat them quite often. It’s actually a favorite snack in Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s household among their 19 kids. That obsession has apparently been extended to their grandkids as well. In Ben’s two photos, Henry is seen chugging down some of the juice from a huge jar without even flinching. He was sitting in a wicker chair on the deck of their house with the over-sized jar up to his mouth.

The jar actually said that it was pickled okra, unless maybe they may have transferred the pickle juice into that jar. Of course, it’s likely that they also love the juice from okra as well. Henry was wearing blue swim trunks with whales on them and a matching blue shirt. One hand was holding onto the bottom of the jar to steady it enough to make sure not a drop was spilled. The other hand was holding onto the rim. Henry’s curly blond hair was half wet from being in the pool.

The second Instagram snap had him holding onto the jar in his lap looking quite satisfied with the tasty liquid. He was looking upward and pursing his lips. Ben joked around in his caption about his son getting in his electrolytes on a hot summer day. Counting On fans were divided on liking pickle juice, but they all agreed on how adorable Henry was.

“Oh my goodness! Sooooo cute!” one fan said.

“Simple things can be so fun!!” replied another fan.

“Definitely a Duggar. Totally Awesome,” a third follower remarked.

Henry’s older brother and younger sister also love to eat pickles, as seen in previous Instagram stories. They also love eating watermelon and cooling off in their backyard pool on a hot summer day, as Jessa Duggar had revealed on the same day that Ben posted the picture of Henry and his jar of pickle juice.