Stassi Schroeder Sent Scheana Marie The ‘Most Heartfelt Message’ After Her Miscarriage News

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has reached out to Scheana Marie after the latter announced she recently suffered a miscarriage. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana broke the news on her podcast this week, shocking friends and fans. The “Good as Gold” singer didn’t think it was possible for her to even get pregnant, making the loss that more devastating.

In her Schenanigans podcast, which has been made available on Apple, Scheana detailed how her former and current co-stars are reaching out in the wake of her sad news. According to Scheana, she and Stassi have spoken more in the last five days than they have in the last five months, “or even years” she noted.

“[Stassi] sent me the sweetest, most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me and that really meant a lot because she’s pregnant right now. I’m sure being pregnant, you can’t imagine losing it,” Scheana said.

The news of Stassi’s pregnancy came just a week after it was announced that she and Kristen Doute had been fired from Vanderpump Rules for racially insensitive behavior towards their former co-star, Faith Stowers. Stassi and fiancé Beau Clarke also revealed they will be having a baby girl.

Araya Diaz / Getty Images

Kristen also went to visit Scheana after she heard the news. Despite losing her job on reality television and dealing with her own stress and drama, she made time to see her friend.

“Kristen came over this weekend for Father’s Day and brought me flowers. It was just so sweet. It was really, really good to see her and just to know that I do have some amazing friends,” Scheana commented.

Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright have also reached out and supported their friend, but Scheana didn’t specify much more then everyone being “really really supportive.”

The 35-year-old noted on the podcast that she was waiting to miscarry the baby naturally at home and wasn’t opting for a surgical procedure. Scheana has not commented on if that’s happened for her yet, but she may opt to keep that information between her and boyfriend Brock Davies. The Australian has shown support for Scheana on his Instagram this week, saying that he will always have her back. Brock is also father to two children who live in Australia with their mother and stepfather.

“I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own and that alone is a miracle,” Scheana said as she looked on the bright side.