Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Resign From Bel-Air Country Club After Dramatic Suspension

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli have reportedly resigned from the Bel-Air Country Club after the golf club was divided over their presence, TMZ reported on Saturday. The governing members of the expensive country club initially decided to suspend Giannulli and Loughlin’s membership with plans to reinstate it after the couple finished their prison sentences.

Scott Harrison / Getty Images

The initial determination by the Board of Directors was unanimous, according to TMZ sources. However, some members were not happy with the decision. One member that was vocal over his concerns was past president, Michael E. Gallagher. The former club president wrote a letter to the Bel Air Country Club’s Board of Directors, slamming the decision. In a copy of the note obtained by TMZ, Gallagher wrote that the decision to allow Loughlin and Giannulli back into the Club would be detrimental.

“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members.”

Gallagher claimed that being a convicted criminal does not fit well into Bel-Air Country Club.

“BACC is a Club of gentlemen and gentlewomen. Gentlemen are not felons, and felons in turn are not gentlemen.”

Gallagher wrote in his letter that the Club had become a “laughingstock” within the golf community worldwide over the matter. The former Club president went so far as to offer his resignation to the Club over the issue.

“I choose not to be associate with known felons,” the past club president wrote.

Gallagher wasn’t the only one that was against the decision. Sources told TMZ that membership was divided over the decision. Some members wanted the couple to stay in the Club while others wanted them to leave.

To avoid being in the middle of more drama, Loughlin and Giannulli decided to resign from the Club voluntarily. The couple’s Bel-Air mansion overlooks the Club according to Today. Giannulli was the avid golfer, Loughlin reportedly didn’t golf as often. It was not clear if Gallagher was still a member since the couple voluntarily left the Club.

This latest drama comes as the couple awaits sentencing for their involvement in the Rick Singer college scandal. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli decided to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin is expected to receive a two-month prison sentence, and her husband is expected to serve five months in jail, although official sentencing isn’t scheduled until August.