Daytime Emmy Award For Outstanding Drama Series: ‘The Young And The Restless’

The Young and the Restless won the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 47 Annual Daytime Emmys. Y&R also took home the Outstanding Drama Series Daytime Emmy last year, and in all, the show has won the award an astonishing 11 times ranging from its first in 1975 to tonight.

For the first time in several years, the ceremony aired on network television — CBS, which viewers loved. The show’s format was virtual, with people presenting and winning awards from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The co-hosts of The Talk hosted the unique star-studded evening, which was filled with the year’s biggest winners as well as beautiful flashbacks from years past.

The CBS Daytime drama featured several great storylines last year under the helm of head writer Josh Griffith for most of the year, and the early months with former head writer Mal Young. Among the most compelling and heartbreaking scenes that the show created in 2019 was its goodbye to Neil Winters, who was portrayed for 29 years by actor Kristoff St. John. St. John passed away suddenly on February 3, 2019, at the age of 52, and his death rocked the world because the actor had been such a mainstay in both daytime and primetime acting over the years. Genoa City said its tearful goodbye to Neil and St. John in late April last year with a three-day tribute. The episodes featured several returns for the funeral as well as one that had the actor’s co-stars talk about what he meant to them on the show as well as in their lives.

The clip that played as their win was announced showed Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James) in the church as they showed up at the church. Lily hugged Malcolm (Shemar Moore) while Ana (Loren Lott) sang a stirring rendition of “Amazing Grace,” and Devon succumbed to tears. The end of the clip focused on a large photo of Neil that sat beside his casket while his friends and family gathered to say goodbye. Christel and James earned Daytime Emmy nominations, and James ended up winning the statue for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Other significant storylines for the year included Billy (Jason Thompson) fighting himself as he split apart due to Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) return to Genoa City after being presumed dead for the past three years. Both Thompson and Grossman received nominations for their work last year, and Thompson won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Dina’s (Marla Adams) Alzheimer’s also played a big role in the year’s story arcs.