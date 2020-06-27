Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Derrière In Balloon-Print Leggings

Jennifer rocked a workout-ready look.

Jennifer Lopez modeled a pair of skintight leggings that ensured that all eyes would be on her famous backside in a photo that she uploaded to her Instagram account on Friday.

The 50-year-old “I’m Real” hitmaker looked like she was ready to work up a sweat in her formfitting athletic ensemble. JLo rocked a pair of colorful leggings that featured an unusual print. The garment’s stretchy fabric was covered with realistic depictions of hot air balloons floating around in a pale blue sky streaked with white clouds. A translucent rainbow also arched across the seat of the pants, drawing the eye to the singer’s voluptuous derrière while adding a touch of whimsy to the design. The garment’s visible seams also highlighted Jennifer’s curves.

The leggings had a high waist with a wide waistband that featured a bright pink, static-like print. The pants appeared to be designed to have a slimming effect, but Jennifer didn’t need it. She was posing at a slight angle that revealed just how flat her washboard stomach is.

Jennifer’s chosen pose also provided a view of her strong back muscles and her toned arms. She had paired her leggings with a supportive sports bra that clung to her ample chest. The top featured wide crisscross straps in the back that created a lens-shaped cutout. In the caption of her post, Jennifer revealed that her outfit was from Niyama Sol. She has collaborated with the brand on her own collection of leggings, and she often models the label’s looks.

Jennifer accessorized her workout-ready outfit with a pair of large white hoop earrings. She wore her brown hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail. JLo appeared to have on dark makeup and lipstick, and she looked far younger than her five decades.

Jennifer was holding her right arm up and slightly across her body to snap a mirror selfie. She was standing in front of a white porcelain bathtub that was halfway full of water. The room she was in was decorated with beige wallpaper that featured a brown-and-white floral pattern.

Jennifer’s selfie has racked up over 1 million likes as of this writing, and the singer’s fans have left over 9,000 remarks in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“You go girl! Looking great! #fitnessgoals,” read one response to her photo.

“Thank you for being my inspiration to workout,” another admirer wrote.

“Queen of Fitness,” a third commenter declared.

“Are the cheeks included in the leggings?! asking for MYSELF,” quipped a fourth fan.

Jennifer modeled a camouflage-print ensemble from Niyama Sol in one of her gym selfies. While her curves and her muscles might not be included with the brand’s leggings, an Instagram video revealed that her balloon-print bottoms also include depictions of giraffes, windmills, tulips, and horses.