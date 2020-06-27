Chris Evans Reveals The Secret Footage He Took On The ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Set

Every year Variety releases their Actors on Actors interviews online, and this time around they came in the form of Zoom calls. One of the pairings that was especially exciting for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, was that of Chris Evans and Paul Rudd. The two men sat down and had a video chat where they discussed everything from Defending Jacob to Ant-Man to Living With Yourself. There was plenty of Marvel talk and Evans revealed he took some behind the scenes footage during the filming of Captain America: Civil War.

The pair were reminiscing about the day they met on set, which occurred when Scott Lang first meets Steve Rogers in the parking deck of the airport in Germany, just before the movie’s big fight scene.

“I don’t know if you remember this. On that day, it was literally the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] got in our head that we were going to shoot — this is so hilarious — a little video just for the Marvel gang, like a little culmination, like a yearbook video, set to that song from Grease,” Evans remembered.

The actor was referencing “We Go Together”, which John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John sing at the end of the hit ’70s movie.

“We were just going to go around, take little clips of videos of people dancing and cut it all together. The first day I was like, “All right, I’ll start collecting some of this footage.” I have the footage,” he continued.

Evans then said he told Rudd, Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Jeremy Renner to just start dancing so he could take the footage to pair with the song later on. The actor laughed as he remembered Rudd dancing for him for no reason at all and with no question, and the footage is still on his phone.

The Defending Jacob actor found the videos on his phone and then noted that it was too embarrassing to show. Evans called it “unbelievable” and “so bad.” Rudd admitted he didn’t remember the request to dance at all, and the two carried on into their conversation about working in the MCU.

The Emmy hopefuls reminisced about being cast as their respective Marvel characters, both remembering how intimidating it was at first. Rudd recalled people laughing at him when he was cast as Ant-Man, and how no one took his powers seriously when he described them.

The entire conversation between Evans and Rudd is available on YouTube and runs just over 43 minutes.