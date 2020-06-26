‘Big Brother’ Veteran Reveals Why He Thinks Season 22 ‘Won’t Be Happening’ This Year

A two-time CBS competitor says coronavirus restrictions are still 'too great' in California for the summertime reality show to return.

Big Brother alum Cody Nickson is not buying into reports that production for the CBS reality show will start up next month with an all-star cast. The Big Brother 19 star, who was voted America’s Favorite Player back in 2017, told his Instagram followers that he doesn’t think Season 22 is going to happen due to issues with the production team amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cast quarantine isn’t the issue,” Cody wrote during a fan Q&A on Instagram. “The production crew is supposed to quarantine for two weeks and receive full union pay including overtime for those two weeks. That’s a lot of money that companies aren’t willing to spend. And then I believe the crew still can’t be free to go out with their families during production either. The restrictions are just too great now.”

When a fan asked Cody if he thinks Big Brother will happen this year, he pointed to the rising COVID-19 cases in southern California, where the CBS reality show has taped since 2000.

“I’m going to say that California is about to get stricter instead of loosening restrictions. I’m leaning towards that it won’t be happening,” the Big Brother veteran wrote of Season 22.

Cody did not confirm if he has inside information on the status of Big Brother 22, but fans know the military veteran does have some extra experience when it comes to how the back end of how reality shows work. After competing on Big Brother, Cody went on to more reality TV fame when he traveled the world with a CBS production crew before winning The Amazing Race with his future wife and fellow Big Brother veteran, Jessica Graf.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Cody’s predictions come amid rampant rumors that Big Brother is set to return to CBS with an all-star cast next month.

A source told Us Weekly that there will be several weeks of sequester and quarantine ahead of Big Brother 22’s premiere due to COVID-19 safety guidelines and restrictions, but that the show is being eyed for a mod-to-late July premiere date. The names of several all-star players have also been leaked online, but nothing has been confirmed by CBS.

CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl previously said the network is “optimistic” about getting Big Brother back on the air to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary this summer, according to Deadline. The CBS boss said Big Brother turns around “pretty quickly” because it features weekly live episodes and doesn’t have a long post-process.