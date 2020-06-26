Pauley Perrette’s ‘Broke’ Wraps After Cancellation At CBS

Earlier this year, CBS announced its decision to cancel Pauley Perrette’s Broke, and the actress has taken to social media to thank fans for their support after the airing of the show’s finale.

The television series focuses on Jackie, a single mother raising an intensely creative son, Sammy, played by Antonio Raul Corbo. The two have settled into their quiet life, but things shift when Jackie’s estranged sister Elizabeth, played Natasha Leggero, and her husband Javier, played by Jaime Camil, move into their tiny home. Javier’s father has recently cut him off and he spends most of his time plotting with his assistant and friend, Luis, played by Izzy Diaz, to come up with a plan to regain his father’s trust and money.

The series finale kicked off on a high note with Jackie planning the perfect birthday party for Sammy, but she’s forced to adjust after a high-speed car chase ended in a collision with the venue. Fortunately for Jackie and Sammy, Luis is an excellent party planner and singlehandedly turns the family’s backyard into the “best birthday” Sammy has ever had.

While gathering party supplies, Jackie realizes she’s going to miss Elizabeth and Javier when they move into their new apartment.

“Maybe Sammy’s not the only one who likes you being here,” she told Elizabeth. “The last six months with you here, things have been easier and way better. And I know this wasn’t going to be permanent, but I just thought maybe it was going to be longer.”

Later, as the family gathers to put the final touches on the venue, a helicopter lands in the yard, completely disrupting the event. After the dust settles, Javier’s father steps out of the aircraft, shocking everyone during the final few seconds of the series.

In a tweet, Perrette thanked fans, cast, and crew for their support and work on the series. The actress posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos to celebrated what she described as a “special show that means so much to many.”

THANK YOU ALL for watching #Broke Such a special show that means so much to many. To @jaimecamil @natashaleggero @TheIzzyDiaz and my son @antoniorcorbo I LOVE YOU! And to our whole @broke family. Cast crew EVERYONE. We had the best blessing ever. You’re all amazing. All my love! pic.twitter.com/kc9MOP7c08 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 26, 2020

After the show’s cancellation was announced, Perrette also took to social media to express her gratitude for the experience. The actress said returning to film the CBS series restored her faith in people and the industry.

“Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed,” Perrette tweeted.

Perrette’s appearance on Broke came after she abruptly stepped away from her role as Abby Sciuto in CBS hit series NCIS. At the time, she said she was afraid to be a part of the show because of co-star Mark Harmon, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.